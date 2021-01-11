Company Announcements

Halliburton Joins With Prairie View A&M University to Create and Fund New $1 Million Scholarship
“This fund is an opportunity for Halliburton to support Prairie View A&M and deepen our diversity and inclusion mission while building our pipeline of future talent,” said
“We are grateful for Halliburton’s commitment to the success of our engineering and business students. Their provision of scholarships, mentoring and internships for Halliburton Scholars will enhance greatly these students’ prospects for successful careers,” said
About Halliburton
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
About
Designated an institution of “the first class” in the Texas Constitution,
